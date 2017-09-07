MGM National Harbor tops Md.’s other casinos again

WASHINGTON — MGM National Harbor continues to generate more gaming revenue for Maryland than any of the state’s five other casinos, checking in with $52.9 million in revenue from slots and table games in August — about $8 million more than Live Casino at Arundel Mills.

Live, now No. 2 for gaming revenue, turned in $44.8 million in August, down almost 20 percent from a year ago.

All counted, Maryland’s six casinos generated $137.5 million in gaming revenue in August. That is 37 percent more than August 2016, but, minus MGM’s contribution, gaming revenue was down nearly 16 percent.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe casino generated $21.8 million in revenue, down 21 percent from a year ago.

Hollywood Casino Perryville generated $6.3 million, up 5.4 percent.

Casino at Ocean Downs generated $6.9 million, up 6.1 percent.

Rocky Gap Casino and Resort generated $4.8 million, up 6.1 percent.

Year to date, the six casinos have generated a total of $665.2 million in gaming revenue, earmarked for the Maryland Education Trust Fund, local impact grants, the state’s horse racing industry and the Maryland General Fund.

