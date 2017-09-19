Markets Right Now: Banks, tech stocks lead indexes higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4 p.m.

U.S. stocks posted slight gains on Wall Street, enough to send major indexes to more record highs.

Banks, insurers and other financial companies led the gainers. Technology stocks also helped lift the market, while health care companies lagged the most.

JPMorgan chose rose 1.1 percent and Facebook climbed 1.5 percent.

Health insurers fell as a Republican effort to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care bill appeared to gain momentum. UnitedHealth fell 1.8 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,370. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,506. The Nasdaq composite edged up 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,461.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.24 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Banks, insurers and other financial companies led U.S. stocks slightly higher in midday trading.

Technology stocks also helped lift the market Tuesday, while health care companies lagged the most.

JPMorgan chose rose 1 percent and Facebook climbed 1.1 percent.

Health insurers fell as a Republican effort to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care bill appeared to gain momentum. UnitedHealth fell 1.9 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,366. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,506. Both indexes closed at record highs on Monday.

The Nasdaq composite edged up 2 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 6,457.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.24 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stock indexes are edging higher on Wall Street in early trading, extending the market’s gains from a day earlier.

Technology companies and health care stocks were among the biggest gainers early Tuesday.

Facebook climbed about 1 percent and Amgen rose 0.3 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,358. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,506. Both indexes closed at record highs on Monday.

The Nasdaq composite increased 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,464.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.22 percent.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.