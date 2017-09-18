501.5
Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly higher

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 9:42 am 09/18/2017 09:42am
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher on Wall Street in early trading as the market comes off its best week since the beginning of the year.

Technology companies and banks were among the biggest gainers early Monday. Chipmaker Nvidia jumped 3.8 percent and JPMorgan Chase rose 0.7 percent.

Aerospace manufacturer Orbital ATK soared 20 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Northrop Grumman.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,301. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,504. Both indexes closed at record highs on Friday.

The Nasdaq composite increased 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,466.

