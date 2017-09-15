501.5
Markets Right Now: Stocks edge mostly higher in early trade

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 9:40 am 09/15/2017 09:40am
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes are inching mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street as more gains for Boeing send the Dow Jones industrial average above the record high it reached a day earlier.

Other major indexes were little changed in the first few minute of trading on Friday. Health care stocks were higher, while technology companies fell.

Business software maker Oracle slumped 5.7 percent after issuing a disappointing forecast for its cloud computing business.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down a fraction of a point at 2,495.

The Dow rose 34 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,237. The Nasdaq composite fell 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,423.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.20 percent.

