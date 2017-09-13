501.5
Markets Right Now: Mixed open of stocks on Wall Street

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 9:46 am 09/13/2017 09:46am
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are little changed in early trading on Wall Street, a day after the market set its latest record high.

Technology companies and banks fell more than the rest of the market early Wednesday.

Apple fell 1.1 percent in the first few minutes of trading, a day after announcing its latest lineup of iPhones. Northern Trust fell 2.9 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,494.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 22,118. The Nasdaq composite fell 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,440.

