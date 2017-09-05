501.5
Va. mattress maker Leesa gets West Elm retail deal

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh September 5, 2017 9:45 am 09/05/2017 09:45am
Mattresses by Leesa Sleep will be in West Elm stores. (Courtesy Leesa Sleep)

WASHINGTON — Virginia Beach, Virginia-based Leesa Sleep, whose backers include celebrities Jimmy Kimmel and Kate Hudson, has struck a deal to sell its American-made mattresses in West Elm stores.

Leesa Sleep, which also donates mattresses to homeless shelters, raised $23 million from outside investors in July to expand beyond its direct-to-consumer model into traditional retail sales.

Under its new deal with West Elm, the furniture store owned by Williams-Sonoma, Leesa mattresses will be available at 80 West Elm stores and online.

Leesa will donate 1,000 mattresses to charitable organizations in communities where West Elm stores operate, and will continue donating one mattress for every 10 it sells as part of its “One-Ten” social impact program.

“After beginning our journey as an online-only company, we are thrilled to bring our product to West Elm’s stores, a brand that we believe shares our same mission in measuring success not just by financial results, but by our impact on the world,” said Leesa co-founder and CEO David Wolfe.

Leesa Sleep was founded in 2015. To date, it says it has provided more than 17,000 mattresses to those in need.

In December, Leesa Sleep signed Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps as a spokesman.

Topics:
