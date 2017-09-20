Iowa Supreme Court to hear woman’s $75 speeding ticket case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who says she was wrongly ticketed by an automated traffic camera when she wasn’t speeding is taking her case involving a $75 fine to the state Supreme Court.

For Marla Leaf, it’s not a matter about money, but about constitutional rights.

Her attorney, James Larew, will argue Wednesday that the city of Cedar Rapids is violating equal protection and due process clauses of the Iowa Constitution in part because it delegates police power to a private, for-profit company.

Leaf was ticketed in February 2015.

Leaf’s case is unusual because the Iowa Supreme Court rarely takes small claims cases. Such cases are closely watched by other communities with automated traffic equipment.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.