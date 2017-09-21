201.5
Iowa Sen. Ernst hopes, but isn’t sure, health bill has votes

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 4:09 pm 09/21/2017 04:09pm
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst isn’t sure the GOP’s last-ditch effort to repeal Barack Obama’s health care law has the votes to pass in the Republican-led Senate.

The GOP senator said after a public meeting in Iowa Thursday, “If it fails, it fails.”

Ernst says she is leaning toward supporting the bill, which would repeal much of the Affordable Care Act and limit funding for Medicaid. It also would end insurance subsidies, and distribute money to states.

Ernst says the bill is the only chance to control increasing premiums, and it protects people with existing medical problems, an aspect of the Obama law Ernst had said previously was worth keeping.

But insurers in some states may be able to charge people with pre-existing conditions more for their insurance.

