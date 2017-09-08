501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock market indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 5:05 pm 09/08/2017 05:05pm
Share

Technology and energy companies skidded Friday while banks and insurers recovered some of their recent losses, leaving major U.S. indexes little changed on the day and moderately lower for the week.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 3.67 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,461.43.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 13.01 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,797.79.

The Nasdaq composite skidded 37.68 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,360.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 0.76 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,399.43.

For the week:

The S&P 500 lost 15.12 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow declined 189.77 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq sank 75.14 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 gave up 14.14 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 222.60 points, or 9.9 percent.

The Dow is up 2,035.19 points, or 10.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 977.07 points, or 18.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 42.30 points, or 3.1 percent.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Tech News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?