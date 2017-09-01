501.5
How major US stock market indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 4:51 pm 09/01/2017 04:51pm
The more things change, the more they stay the same: U.S. stocks rose Friday as investors viewed a relatively weak jobs report for August as likely to keep interest rates low while the economy keeps growing. Banks, energy companies and automakers led the way.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 4.90 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,476.55.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 39.46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,987.56.

The Nasdaq composite edged up 6.67 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,435.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 8.29 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,413.57.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 33.50 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Dow gained 173.89 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Nasdaq advanced 169.69 points, or 2.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 added 36.12 points, or 2.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 237.72 points, or 10.6 percent.

The Dow is up 2,224.96 points, or 11.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,052.21 points, or 19.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 56.44 points, or 4.2 percent.

