Harvey continues to spike gas prices

WASHINGTON — Commuters around the D.C. area and the nation will continue to feel the effects of Harvey at the gas pump.

When the storm made landfall, it led to the shutdown of numerous refineries and a main pipeline, resulting in gas prices that are going up.

“So much is still incapacitated as a result of Harvey and its aftermath,” said John Townsend with AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Since Harvey struck, Townsend says the price of a gallon of gas has increased 41 cents in Maryland, 36 in Virginia, 23 in D.C. and an average of 27 cents nationwide.

Several Gulf Coast refineries remain down as companies wait for floodwaters to dry up so they can assess the damage and restart gasoline production.

Another problem which could keep gas prices on an upward trend is that several major pipelines are operating at reduced rates. Some of the lines could end up shut down due to a lack of supply, according to the motorist advocacy group.

According to AAA, the last time gas prices were above $2.50 was in August 2015.

Townsend also says after Hurricane Katrina, gas prices topped $3 a gallon and we could very well see that again if gas production doesn’t kick up again.

“As long as the infrastructure is compromised, we will continue to be in this situation,” said Townsend.

Prices traditionally go down in mid-September when winter-blend gasoline hits stations; in an attempt to help the situation, the Environmental Protection Agency has allowed refineries to start producing and getting it out earlier than normal.

Another wild card for gas prices is Hurricane Irma. That storm has the potential to damage 10 percent of the country’s gasoline production infrastructure, Townsend says.

“It may be a double whammy, back-to-back hurricanes that devastate the region, which produces so much of the oil in this country,” Townsend said.

