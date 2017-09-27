Governor still hopeful buyer can complete nuclear reactors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster says he remains hopeful new owners can revive an abandoned nuclear power project in South Carolina, while multiple lawsuits and investigations probe whether spending should have ended years ago.

McMaster told The Associated Press he traveled to Washington on Tuesday to meet with Energy Secretary Rick Perry regarding his agency’s loan guarantee program for nuclear construction, which the Republican governor calls key for finding a buyer willing to complete one or both of the partly built reactors at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station north of Columbia.

South Carolina Electric & Gas and state-owned Santee Cooper decided July 31 to bail on the two reactors after jointly spending nearly $10 billion on construction and charging customers more than $2 billion in interest fees since 2009.

Utility executives have said they’ve seen no buyout offer that’s credible or would benefit customers.

But McMaster said he continues to negotiate with a “number of companies and several individuals” on the possibility of buying all or pieces of the state-owned utility, as well as SCE&G’s 55 percent majority stake in the project.

“We had another power company contact us today,” McMaster said Tuesday.

He did not name any potential buyers. Duke Energy ended speculation about its interest in the project last month.

McMaster said he will not give up on a deal “until it’s clear that it’s impossible,” which he defines as “when all those interested say they’re not interested any longer, and nobody else is calling.” He said inquirers want to know about the loan program and a federal tax credit, which also has a looming deadline.

Billions of dollars remain available for loans, but that program expires in December unless Congress extends it. Even if a company submitted an application immediately, a lengthy analysis by the Energy Department couldn’t provide a decision in time, McMaster said.

Kevin Marsh, the CEO of SCANA — SCE&G’s parent company — has said the utility turned down a federal loan offer because “that doesn’t help the situation.” It unsuccessfully sought a grant instead. Vogtle received an $8.3 billion loan guarantee under the Obama administration for its nuclear power project in Georgia. That project is also in doubt.

Billions of dollars in tax credits that Congress approved to incentivize nuclear construction require reactors to be operational by 2020. But the South Carolina project can’t be finished until 2024, according to the utilities’ analysis following the March bankruptcy filing of lead contractor Westinghouse. The U.S. House approved an extension of the credits in June, which the Trump administration supports, but the Senate has yet to vote.

The project already was years behind schedule and billions over budget when Westinghouse declared bankruptcy. Utility executives say they were forced to give up after determining the price tag for completing the project, budgeted at $11 billion in 2008, had soared beyond $20 billion. Lawmakers accuse SCE&G of hiding information that could have resulted in regulators denying rate request hikes years ago.

The debacle has launched state and federal investigations.

McMaster says if a buyer can’t complete the project, his second goal is getting customers their money back.

On Tuesday, the Office of Regulatory Staff — which represents the public interest in utility cases — asked state regulators to force SCE&G to stop charging customers for the project, which now accounts for 18 percent of residential electricity bills. The suspension would be in place until state legislators either repeal the 2007 state law that let SCE&G charge customers upfront or a court declares the law unconstitutional.

A legal opinion from the attorney general’s office Tuesday found the law “constitutionally suspect.”

On Wednesday, Santee Cooper’s board will consider selling its share of a $2 billion, five-year settlement with Toshiba, Westinghouse’s parent company, for a one-time payment to guarantee it will collect some money.

