Feds subpoena documents from co-owner of failed nuke project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal authorities have subpoenaed documents from one of the two companies that have abandoned a multi-billion dollar nuclear power construction project in South Carolina.

SCANA said in a notice posted Thursday on its website that officials were complying with the demand from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina that the company and its subsidiaries produce documents related to the V.C. Summer project.

SCANA is the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. Along with state-owned utility Santee Cooper, the companies spent nearly $10 billion on two new reactors before deciding July 31 to halt construction following the bankruptcy of lead contractor Westinghouse.

State lawmakers have convened panels looking into the failure, which has cost ratepayers more than $2 billion through a series of hikes.

