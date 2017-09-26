201.5
Dimock families settle with gas driller over fouled water

By The Associated Press September 26, 2017 12:56 pm 09/26/2017 12:56pm
DIMOCK, Pa. (AP) — Two families have settled their lawsuit alleging that one of Pennsylvania’s biggest gas drillers contaminated their well water, six months after a federal judge threw out a multimillion-dollar jury verdict in the case.

A court filing dated Sept. 21 says the lawsuit pursued by plaintiffs in Dimock against Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. was “amicably resolved” following settlement talks.

Dozens of plaintiffs settled with Cabot in 2012, but two families opted to take their case to trial. A jury sided with the plaintiffs, ordering Cabot to pay $4.24 million.

A judge threw out the verdict in March, asserting the plaintiffs didn’t present sufficient evidence against Cabot. The judge urged the parties to discuss a settlement before any retrial in the case.

Terms of the settlement were not released.

