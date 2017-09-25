201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Why DC is stuck…

Why DC is stuck in a seller’s market

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh September 25, 2017 9:52 am 09/25/2017 09:52am
Share
Of the 15 neighborhoods in the District Long & Foster tracks, sales that closed in August closed for at, or just shy of listing price in all of them. (Courtesy Long & Foster Real Estate)

WASHINGTON — There were 840 closed residential real estate sales in the District in August, or 40 or so closings per business day, historically a much lower number of monthly sales than in a normal D.C. housing market cycle.

Real estate companies continue to beat the “lack of inventory” drum for the slowdown in sales — if a potential buyer can’t find something he wants and can afford, he’s not buying — but, with prices at or near new highs, why is there a dearth of residential properties on the market, especially in the first-time buyer market?

Related Gallery

Photos: Most expensive DC-area homes sold in August

A stately, all-brick home in Bethesda, Maryland, was the most expensive residential real estate sale in the D.C. region in August. See photos of the 10 most expensive homes sold last month.
Because no one wants to sell.

“Many current homeowners are not putting their homes on the market,” said Larry Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate.

“They may have refinanced at favorable interest rates that they don’t want to give up, and the lack of inventory might also be keeping some from moving up or downsizing.”

Long & Foster says there was a 1.6-month supply of homes on the market in the District in August, down 16 percent from a year earlier. When there is less than a six-month supply of available homes for sale, it is considered a seller’s market.

The number of active listings in the District in August was down 13 percent from a year ago.

What does sell, sells quickly and for full price or more.

Of the 15 neighborhoods in the District Long & Foster tracks, sales that closed in August closed at listing price, or just shy of it in all of them. In six neighborhoods, median selling prices were over list price.

Related Stories

“It’s a great time to sell, if you have somewhere to go,” Foster said. “At most price points, sellers have very little competition and a great deal of demand.”

Adams Morgan and U Street homes that sold last month were on the market an average of just 23 days. In the pricier Spring Valley and Wesley Heights neighborhoods, the number of units sold was up 49 percent from a year ago even with inventory down 16 percent.

While existing homes are the vast majority of D.C. sales, there is a fair share of brand-new inventory coming on the market in D.C. — mostly high-end condos — but even that goes fast.

Want a condo at 525 Water in the newly-christened District Wharf on the Southwest Waterfront? Act fast. Just three units left … at about $1.3 million.

The median selling price across the city in August was $548,000, led by Chevy Chase at $966,000.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Business & Finance dc housing jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Long & Foster Real Estate News Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?