501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Credit cards and college…

Credit cards and college students: Which ones are the best?

By Rich Johnson September 16, 2017 9:52 am 09/16/2017 09:52am
Share
Parents usually like to give their college-age child a credit card in case of an emergency, but kids and parents have vastly different ideas of what constitutes an emergency. Here are some things you should know about getting your college age child a credit card. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

WASHINGTON — When it comes to you and your college-age child, just what constitutes a financial emergency? A sudden trip home for a funeral? A sudden weekend getaway to Ocean City?

“Parents like the idea of having a credit card as an emergency fund,” said Janet Bodnar, editor of Kiplinger’s Personal Finance. “What constitutes an emergency for you, the parent, is not an emergency for a kid.”

With that in mind, Kiplinger’s suggests three credit cards that might be right to put in your student’s wallet when he or she heads to college.

Discover It Chrome for College Students

Bodnar likes the Discover It Chrome for College Students for its returns and its proactive approach to scholarship.

“You can get 2 percent back on gas and restaurant spending, up to a certain limit, quarterly,” she said. “The card also gives students a $20 cash bonus each school year if they earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher.”

It also encourages on-time payments with a 0 percent interest rate for the first six months. Then it pops up to between 13.99 and 22.99 percent.

BankAmericard Cash Rewards for Students

The BankAmericard Cash Rewards for Students offers a bit more cash back (3 percent on gas, 2 percent at grocery stores) and offers an incentive to turn those rewards back into a Bank of America savings account.

The interest rate is zero percent for 12 months, then 13.99 to 23.99 percent.

Capital One Journey Student Card

Bodnar said the Capital One Journey Student Card, like all Capital One cards, offers 1 percent back on all purchases.

“But it increases the total payback to 1.25 percent each month that a student pays the bill on time,” she said. “That’s really a habit that you want to encourage your child to get into.”

On the other hand, this card offers no interest rate grace period. It shoots right up to 24.99 percent.

Age and assets are also two important criteria in picking a student credit card, Bodnar said.

“By law, students who are younger than 21 have to have a co-signer on a card or they have to show proof of assets,” she said.

Plus, Discover and Capital One don’t permit co-signers.

Bodnar also urges you to NOT disconnect your student from bill-paying.

“Parents are usually the ones who are still paying the bills, so kids can easily run up a lot of charges on a credit card and really have no responsibility to pay said charges,” she said. “You’re trying to get them to learn to pay bills on time, but they don’t really have full responsibility yet.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance college students credit cards Latest News Living News Parenting Tips rich johnson students and credit cards
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?