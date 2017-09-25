201.5
Convicted Craigslist killer appeals death sentence

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 12:27 am 09/25/2017 12:27am
FILE - In this April 4, 2013, file photo, Richard Beasley addresses the court after sentencing in his capital murder case by Summit Common Pleas Judge Lynne S. Callahan in Akron, Ohio. Beasley, convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by bogus Craigslist job offers, is appealing his death sentence to Ohio's highest court Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal via AP, Pool, File)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by bogus Craigslist job offers is appealing his death sentence to Ohio’s highest court.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2fAPduF ) the Ohio Supreme Court will hear the appeal of 58-year-old Richard Beasley Tuesday morning.

Beasley was convicted of partnering with a teenage boy in 2011 to lure victims with promises of jobs on a southeast Ohio farm. The job offers were posted on Craigslist.

One would-be victim escaped and notified police after the pair’s gun jammed. He ended up testifying at Beasley’s trial.

Beasley says national media coverage prevented him from getting a fair trial in Summit County.

The attorney general’s office says pretrial publicity barely made an impact on the jury pool.

