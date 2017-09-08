AP National News Calendar

501.5
Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of September 10-17. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.

The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EDT), unless otherwise noted:

SUNDAY: No events of note.

MONDAY: No events of note.

TUESDAY: Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for July, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY: Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for August, 8:30 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for August, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for August, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY: Commerce Department releases retail sales data for August, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for August, 9:15 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for July, 10 a.m.

SATURDAY: No events of note.

___

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

No events of note.

___

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump participates in Sept. 11 remembrances.

___

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump meets with Malaysia’s prime minister, Najib Abdul Razak.

WASHINGTON — House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on North Korea.

WASHINGTON — Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and the Senate Finance Committee hold separate hearings on health care.

WASHINGTON — House Armed Services subcommittee hearing on “securing the peace after the fall” of the Islamic State group.

WASHINGTON — House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on North Korea.

___

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

WASHINGTON — Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on automated trucks.

WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on immigration.

WASHINGTON — House Financial Services subcommittee hearing on North Korea.

WASHINGTON — House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on the Food and Drug Administration’s regulation of over-the-counter drugs.

WASHINGTON — House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing on Liberia.

WASHINGTON — House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing on Venezuela.

___

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

WASHINGTON — Senate Finance Committee hearing on taxes.

WASHINGTON — Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on health care.

WASHINGTON — Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Venezuela.

___

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

No events of note.

___

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

WASHINGTON — March to Protect American Democracy, and the Mother of All Rallies, “to defend American culture and values.”

___

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

ARLINGTON, Va. — White House conference on historically black colleges and universities, through Sept. 19.

