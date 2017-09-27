201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » AP FACT CHECK: Smoke…

AP FACT CHECK: Smoke and mirrors in Trump tax plan

By The Associated Press September 27, 2017 4:15 pm 09/27/2017 04:15pm
Share
President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform at the Farm Bureau Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nothing brings out smoke and mirrors like a tax overhaul plan, especially one as incomplete as President Donald Trump’s.

An AP Fact Check finds dubious claims on both sides of the debate. Trump, for one, claims there’s little for rich people in his plan.

Yet the proposed elimination of the estate tax is a clear and substantial boost for the super-rich.

Democrats say there’s little for the middle class. In fact, the middle class could benefit substantially — or not. It depends on details yet to be determined. Trump’s plan leaves Congress with many key elements to work out.

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest