AP FACT CHECK: Smoke and mirrors in Trump tax plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nothing brings out smoke and mirrors like a tax overhaul plan, especially one as incomplete as President Donald Trump’s.

An AP Fact Check finds dubious claims on both sides of the debate. Trump, for one, claims there’s little for rich people in his plan.

Yet the proposed elimination of the estate tax is a clear and substantial boost for the super-rich.

Democrats say there’s little for the middle class. In fact, the middle class could benefit substantially — or not. It depends on details yet to be determined. Trump’s plan leaves Congress with many key elements to work out.

