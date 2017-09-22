201.5
AP FACT CHECK: Kimmel’s take on health care harder to refute

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 3:20 am 09/22/2017 03:20am
FILE - In this March 8, 2015, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel arrives at the 32nd Annual Paleyfest : "Scandal" held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kimmel said on Sept. 19, 2017, that Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy “lied right to my face” by going back on his word to ensure any health care overhaul passes a test the Republican lawmaker named for the late night host. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Who are you going to believe when it comes to the Republican health care bill?

An AP Fact Check finds that TV host Jimmy Kimmel’s highly critical take is harder to refute than President Donald Trump’s or Sen. Bill Cassidy’s. None of the three has captured the complexity of the debate over who might lose insurance protections in the bill.

The key sticking point is coverage for pre-existing conditions. Such coverage may be included, but it’s far from assured.

Trump and Cassidy insist that the bill covers pre-existing conditions. But there’s a catch. It allows states to get a waiver from requirements that insurers charge the same to people with health problems as they do to healthy people.

The potential result: unaffordable premiums for those in poor health.

