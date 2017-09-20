Amtrak now runs on Dunkin’

201.5
By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh September 20, 2017 12:54 pm 09/20/2017 12:54pm
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 25: A Dunkin' Donuts cafe is viewed on July 25, 2013 in New York City. In a surprise to Wall Street, Dunkin' Donuts reported a same-store sales rise of 4 percent for the latest quarter. The coffee, donut and sandwich chain also announced its return to California with a deal for 45 new cafes in Southern California. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Amtrak riders who don’t have time to grab a good coffee to go before boarding their train can now get what many consumers consider a very good coffee on board.

Amtrak has extended a partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts to serve its Original Blend and decaf coffee on board all Amtrak Northeast Regional trains.

It launched Dunkin Donuts coffee first in April on just Acela trains between Washington and Boston.

Dunkin’ Donuts coffee will be served all day in First Class and in Cafe cars on all Northeast Regional trains, a route that includes more than 50 stops between Richmond and Boston.

The trains will also use the same equipment Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants use “to ensure the same high quality and great taste,” Amtrak said.

“We are excited to provide even more of our customers with an elevated coffee experience,” said Thomas J. Hall, Amtrak vice president of passenger experience. “Our expanded partnership offers customers more of what they told us they want on board — variety, value and higher quality options

Amtrak’s Northeast Regional service has grown from 6.8 million riders in fiscal year 2007 to 8.4 million riders in fiscal 2016.

Topics:
amtrak Business & Finance dunkin donuts Food & Restaurant News
