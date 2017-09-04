Amazon project receives $7.8 million job-creation tax credit

501.5
By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 9:31 am 09/04/2017 09:31am
NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio board has approved an estimated $7.8 million tax credit for Amazon as the e-commerce giant plans a new fulfillment center outside of Cleveland that could employ 2,000 people.

The Plain Dealer reports the Ohio Tax Credit Authority signed off on a 1.35 percent, 10-year tax credit Wednesday in Columbus. The credit would go toward an 855,000-square foot (79,431-square meter) building in North Randall, where workers will pack and ship Amazon products.

The building is set to open in 2018.

State officials say the authority on Wednesday also approved a 1.39 percent, 10-year tax credit for a smaller Amazon project in Monroe in southwest Ohio. The state says Amazon expects that project to create an estimated 1,000 fulltime jobs.

Amazon hasn’t made an announcement about that facility.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

