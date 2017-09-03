501.5
Alabama Senate candidates stump for votes over long weekend

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 6:34 pm 09/03/2017 06:34pm
FILE- In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, Sen. Luther Strange speaks to media after forcing a runoff against former Chief Justice Roy Moore in Homewood, Ala. Strange on Tuesday, Aug. 29, launched his first salvo against Moore in the contentious Senate race, calling Moore a hypocrite “who has spent 40 years putting himself and his ambition ahead of Alabamians.” (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Sen. Luther Strange and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore spent Labor Day weekend trying to rally voters ahead of this month’s critical GOP runoff for a U.S. Senate seat.

Strange and Moore face off in the Sept. 26 runoff in the race to fill the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Both campaigned at Auburn University’s opening football game on Saturday.

On Sunday, Moore gave a speech at a Montgomery Baptist church. Strange stumped at the Sweet Tater Festival in Cullman, 51 miles (82 kilometers) north of Birmingham.

Strange has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and a group linked to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He’s launched attacks on Moore’s qualifications.

However, Moore bested Strange by 25,000 votes in the primary in the socially conservative state.

