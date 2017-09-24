46 flights diverted from Phoenix airport after tower alarm

PHOENIX (AP) — More than 45 flights headed to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were temporarily diverted after an alarm activated at the air traffic control tower.

The Arizona Republic reported that Phoenix Fire crews responded to the alarm around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

A spokeswoman for Sky Harbor officials say the control tower was evacuated as a precaution.

According to Phoenix Fire Department officials, the problem stemmed from a faulty air handler sensor and is being investigated.

The faulty mechanism caused low water pressure, which produced steam from the tower at air traffic control.

In all, 46 flights were diverted to airports in other cities including Tucson; Mesa, Las Vegas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; El Paso, Texas; Burbank, California; and Ontario, California.

All the flights were traveling back to Phoenix as of 10 a.m.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.