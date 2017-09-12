501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » 12 staggering statistics about…

12 staggering statistics about financial inequality in the U.S.

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews September 17, 2017 6:30 am 09/17/2017 06:30am
Share

The old saying that the rich get richer is truer today than ever. In 2013, the wealthiest 10 percent of American families held 76 percent of all family wealth, according to August 2016 data from the Congressional Budget Office. Meanwhile, the bottom 90 percent of Americans own nearly 74 percent of private debt, according to a December 2014 paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research. For middle-income Americans, their primary sources of wealth are their homes, but many would be devastated by an unexpected financial emergency, according to a survey from Bankrate.

But these statistics are just a drop in the bucket when it comes to bad news about inequality. These facts about financial inequality might leave you steaming.

[See: Basic Money Lessons You (Probably) Missed in High School.]

[See: How to Live on $13,000 a Year.]

[See: 7 Deadly Money Sins to Avoid.]

More from U.S. News

10 Completely Careless Credit Card Mistakes You’re Making

7 Habits You Can Learn From Highly Successful Savers

10 Offbeat Ways to Earn Extra Money

12 Staggering Statistics About Financial Inequality in the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
Latest News Photo Galleries
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best area universities
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 17-23
Today in History: Sept. 17
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Irma in Florida
Apple unveils new iPhone
Remembering Sept. 11 — 16 years later
Irma's path of destruction
50 U.S. towns with gorgeous fall foliage
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
Florida prepares for Irma
World's royal children
New York Fashion Week
Harvey aftermath: Houston rebuilds
Flying into the eye of a hurricane
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
DC's top restaurants
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
2017 local deaths of note
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore