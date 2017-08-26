501.5
West Virginia governor: Coal miner death ‘especially tragic’

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 10:30 am 08/26/2017 10:30am
MILL CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner who died on the job in West Virginia was the brother of one of 12 killed in the Sago Mine disaster of 2006.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that authorities identified the miner found dead Friday as Owen Mark Jones, a fire boss at the Pleasant Hill Mine. The surface mine is located near Mill Creek, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Charleston.

Gov. Jim Justice’s office called the death “especially heartbreaking.” Jones’ brother, Jesse, was among those killed when an explosion ripped through the Sago Mine, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Mill Creek.

The brothers had worked together at the same mines for 17 years.

Fifty-one-year-old Owen Jones is survived his wife, two children and five grandchildren.

