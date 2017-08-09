501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Want to live like…

Want to live like a Trump? President’s old home is on Airbnb

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 11:02 am 08/09/2017 11:02am
Share
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017 file photo shows the boyhood home of President Donald Trump in New York. The 1940 Tudor-style house in Queens is on Airbnb and is being offered for $725 a night. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Want to live like a Trump? Now’s your chance: The president’s New York City boyhood home is on Airbnb.

The 1940 Tudor-style house in Queens is being offered for $725 a night. The listing says the house has five bedrooms and sleeps up to 20.

The amenities include a giant cutout of President Donald Trump in the living room. The listing calls it “a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night.”

Smoking, pets and parties are no-nos.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2vP83YX ) reports that the principal of Paramount Realty USA, Misha Hagani, confirmed the listing’s authenticity.

Paramount auctioned the house to an unidentified buyer in March for $2.14 million.

Hagani says he can’t disclose whether the home was placed on Airbnb by the property owner or by a leaseholder.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?