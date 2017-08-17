Wal-Mart tops Street 2Q forecasts

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Wal-Mart is reporting second-quarter profit of $2.9 billion, or 96 cents per share.

Adjusted to remove one-time gains or losses, per-share profit was $1.08, a penny better than expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

The Bentonville, Arkansas, company posted revenue of $123.36 billion, also better than the $122.71 billion that Wall Street expected.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.40 per share.

Shares have climbed 17 percent since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMT

_____

Keywords: Wal-Mart Stores, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.