Wal-Mart tops Street 2Q forecasts

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 7:27 am 08/17/2017 07:27am
In this Thursday, June 1, 2017, photo, customers walk out of a Walmart store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. reports earnings, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Wal-Mart is reporting second-quarter profit of $2.9 billion, or 96 cents per share.

Adjusted to remove one-time gains or losses, per-share profit was $1.08, a penny better than expected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

The Bentonville, Arkansas, company posted revenue of $123.36 billion, also better than the $122.71 billion that Wall Street expected.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.40 per share.

Shares have climbed 17 percent since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMT

