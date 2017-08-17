501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Wal-Mart Stores, L Brands…

Wal-Mart Stores, L Brands and Cisco Systems skid

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 4:30 pm 08/17/2017 04:30pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

United Rentals Inc., down 15 cents to $111.82

The equipment rental company said it will buy Neff Corp. for about $596 million.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., down $1.28 to $79.70

The retailer had a solid second quarter, but couldn’t sustain a monthlong rally in its stock price.

L Brands Inc., down $1.40 to $37.55

The parent of Victoria’s Secret lowered its annual profit forecast as sales kept weakening.

Cisco Systems Inc., down $1.30 to $31.04

The technology company said revenue from switching products dropped in the last quarter and it forecast a decline in sales.

NetApp Inc., down $2.85 to $39.56

The data storage company’s forecast for the current quarter disappointed investors.

Bank of America Corp., down 55 cents to $23.64

Banks slumped Thursday as bond yields and interest rates fell.

Briggs & Stratton Corp., down $3.33 to $20.76

The engine maker had a weak fourth quarter and its annual profit forecast was lower than analysts expected.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $4.42 to $163.92

The online retailer earned more money and reported better sales than Wall Street anticipated.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?