US trade deficit narrowed to $43.6 billion in June

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in June as exports hit the highest level in 2 ½ years.

The Commerce Department says the trade gap slid 5.9 percent in June to $43.6 billion. Exports of goods and services rose 1.2 percent to $194.4 billion, the highest amount since December 2014. Services exports reached a record $65.4 billion. Overall imports slipped 0.2 percent to $238 billion.

So far this year, the trade deficit is up 10.7 percent to $276.6 billion.

A shrinking trade gap adds to U.S. economic output.

President Donald Trump has vowed to bring down America’s trade deficits, saying they are caused by bad trade deals and abusive practices by China and other U.S. trading partners.

The deficit in goods with China rose 3.1 percent in June to $32.6 billion.

