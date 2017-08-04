501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » US trade deficit narrowed…

US trade deficit narrowed to $43.6 billion in June

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 8:31 am 08/04/2017 08:31am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in June as exports hit the highest level in 2 ½ years.

The Commerce Department says the trade gap slid 5.9 percent in June to $43.6 billion. Exports of goods and services rose 1.2 percent to $194.4 billion, the highest amount since December 2014. Services exports reached a record $65.4 billion. Overall imports slipped 0.2 percent to $238 billion.

So far this year, the trade deficit is up 10.7 percent to $276.6 billion.

A shrinking trade gap adds to U.S. economic output.

President Donald Trump has vowed to bring down America’s trade deficits, saying they are caused by bad trade deals and abusive practices by China and other U.S. trading partners.

The deficit in goods with China rose 3.1 percent in June to $32.6 billion.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?