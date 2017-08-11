501.5
US rig count decreases by 5 this week to 949; Texas loses 7

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 5:56 pm 08/11/2017 05:56pm
HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. decreased by five this week to 949.

A year ago, just 481 rigs were active.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes said Friday that 768 rigs sought oil and 181 explored for natural gas this week.

Among major oil- and gas-producing states, California and New Mexico each increased by one rig.

Texas lost seven rigs and Louisiana decreased by one.

Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming were all unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

