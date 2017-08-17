501.5
US factory output slips in July on tumbling auto production

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 9:00 am 08/17/2017 09:00am
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, file photo, a worker at the C.C. Filson Co. manufacturing facility stitches a belt at a sewing machine, in Seattle. On Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, the Federal Reserve reports on U.S. industrial production for July. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. factory output fell in July, pulled down by tumbling auto production.

The Federal Reserve says factory production dropped 0.1 percent last month. Overall industrial production — which adds output by mines and utilities — rose 0.2 percent. Mining output rose 0.5 percent, and utility production rose 1.6 percent.

The Fed inadvertently released the report on its website before the scheduled release time of 9:15 a.m. Eastern.

The drop in automotive production was partially offset by a 0.2 percent rise in other manufacturing production.

American manufacturers had bounced back from a slump in late 2015 and early 2016 caused by cutbacks in the energy industry and a strong dollar, which makes U.S. goods costlier in foreign markets. But the Fed says manufacturing output has been flat since February.

