501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » United apologizes for death…

United apologizes for death of dog on delayed plane

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 11:19 am 08/09/2017 11:19am
7 Shares

HOUSTON (AP) — United Airlines is apologizing to the owners of dog who died in the cargo hold of a plane on a flight from Houston to San Francisco.

A United spokesman said Tuesday that the airline is reviewing the incident.

KTRK-TV in Houston reports that a local family says their 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel was on a flight that was delayed on the ground for two hours Sunday.

The Transportation Department says a dog died in June on a United flight from New Jersey to Florida. That’s the only pet death on an airline reported for June. In 2016, nine animals died and 14 were injured on United flights, more than on any other U.S. airline.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Business & Finance Latest News Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?