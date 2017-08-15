The Latest: Sheriff says he took charge at airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a report regarding law enforcement response to last January’s mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (all times local):

A Florida sheriff is disputing a consultant’s report that says no one from law enforcement took charge after last January’s deadly shooting at an airport.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Tuesday that he and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport manager Mark Gale took charge shortly after the Jan. 6 shooting that left five people dead and six wounded. He said any impression that no one was in charge was likely caused by the police radio system being overwhelmed by all of the responding deputies and officers.

The report released Tuesday was prepared by outside consultants for the county. The report says the lack of having anyone in charge led to confusion among the 2,600 officers who responded. It also acknowledged that the radio system was overwhelmed.

Authorities say Esteban Santiago flew from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale and opened fire in a crowded baggage claim area.

His trial has been delayed until at least January as prosecutors decide whether to seek the death penalty.

