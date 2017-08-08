501.5
Teespring removes swastika T-shirt; pledges to add oversight

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 1:04 pm 08/08/2017 01:04pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Teespring has removed a rainbow swastika T-shirt from its site and says it is adding layers of oversight to prevent people from offering offensive designs for sale.

The company allows anyone to post a T-shirt design, and if it sells Teespring will produce it. The designer keeps a portion of the sales.

After images of the shirt circulated on social media, Jewish groups and others pushed for a boycott of the site. Teespring says it didn’t sell any of the design and didn’t profit from it.

Teespring says it typically uses keyword detection, image recognition and human reviews to keep offensive designs out, but will add layers of review. Other shirts featuring swastikas and images of Adolf Hitler were still on the site Monday afternoon, but were removed by Tuesday.

