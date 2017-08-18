501.5
Tech companies continue efforts to banish extremist accounts

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 12:04 pm 08/18/2017 12:04pm
FILE- In this Oct. 27, 2016, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products in Cupertino, Calif. Apple is donating $2 million to two human rights groups as part of Cook’s pledge to help lead the fight against the hate that fueled the violence in Charlottesville, Va., during a white-nationalist rally. Cook made the commitment late Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tech companies’ efforts to banish extremist groups and individuals are continuing as a social network popular with extremists disappeared from Google’s Android app store.

Gab had already been unavailable in Apple’s store, though it remains accessible on the web.

The banishments come in the wake of the deadly clash at a white-nationalist rally last weekend in Virginia. Civil rights advocates welcomed the moves, but say more needs to be done — and more should have been done earlier.

Gab tweeted that Google has removed it for “hate speech.”

Gab’s logo is a green cartoon frog, reminiscent of “Pepe the Frog,” the internet meme that’s become a symbol of the “alt-right,” a fridge movement that’s known for its racist, anti-Semitic and sexist views.

Topics:
