501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Tank leak oozes 300…

Tank leak oozes 300 tons of molten glass into Ohio plant

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 4:30 pm 08/08/2017 04:30pm
Share
In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 photo, fire trucks sit at the Owens-Illinois glass plant in Zanesville, Ohio. Authorities said tons of molten glass spilled from a ruptured tank at the Ohio plant, oozing like lava from a small hole that quickly grew several feet wide. (Chris Crook/Times Recorder via AP)

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say 300 tons (272 metric tons) of molten glass spilled from a ruptured tank at an Ohio plant, oozing like lava from a small hole that quickly grew several feet wide.

It wrapped around structural beams at the Owens-Illinois glass plant in Zanesville on Monday. Firefighters worked for hours to cool the glass so it wouldn’t destroy beams and collapse the building.

No injuries were reported.

Owens-Illinois tells the Zanesville Times Recorder that employees followed safety protocols. The damage is being assessed.

South Zanesville Fire Chief Russell Taylor says the rupture started with a hole that quickly grew.

He says firefighters were prepared because he and other area fire officials had taken the precaution of talking with the plant in recent weeks about how to handle a potential rupture.

___

This story has been corrected to show that 300 tons, not 300,000 tons, of molten glass spilled from the ruptured tank.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?