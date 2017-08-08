501.5
State sues US for $100M over failure to remove plutonium

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 12:01 pm 08/08/2017 12:01pm
FILE - In this Nov., 20, 2013, file photo, radioactive waste, sealed in large stainless steel canisters, are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a storage building at the Savannah River Site near Aiken, S.C. South Carolina says it's filed its largest lawsuit ever against the federal government, seeking to force the U.S. Department of Energy to make good on a deal over removing plutonium from the state. The lawsuit, filed Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, seeks to recover $100 million from the agency over failing to comply with an agreement to remove one metric ton of weapons-grade materials from the Savannah River Site. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina says it’s filed its largest lawsuit ever against the federal government, seeking to force the U.S. Department of Energy to make good on a deal over removing plutonium from the state.

The state said Monday that its lawsuit seeks to recover $100 million from the agency over failing to comply with an agreement to remove one metric ton of weapons-grade materials from the Savannah River Site.

The state tried to recover the fines as part of another lawsuit over the government’s inability to complete a nuclear fuel processing plant. But a judge ruled she couldn’t force the government to pay up.

The Energy Department didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Topics:
