State regulators fine company in West Virginia miner’s death

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 7:39 am 08/29/2017 07:39am
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State regulators have cited and fined the operator of a West Virginia coal mine in the death of a shuttle car operator.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports eight pages made public Monday during a state Coal Mine Health and Safety board meeting say Pinnacle Mining Co. was cited following an investigation of the 44-year-old miner’s death.

Luches Rosser was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m. May 19 at a Welch hospital. The report shows his head had struck two different steel I-beams hours before when he and another worker were traveling in an underground locomotive at a mine in Wyoming County.

State officials proposed a “special assessment” $10,000 fine after investigators found there was no warning light or reflective signs marking where the clearance height changed and Rosser struck his head.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News
