501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Shoe chain Payless emerges…

Shoe chain Payless emerges from bankruptcy protection

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 2:51 pm 08/11/2017 02:51pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Payless ShoeSource says it emerged from bankruptcy protection this week and is looking for a new CEO to lead the company.

The low-priced shoe chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April. Several retailers have filed for bankruptcy protection in the past year, including American Apparel and RadioShack, hurt by the growth of online shopping. Others, including big department store chains, have been closing stores.

Payless also has shut down hundreds of stores, but kept about 3,500 of them open.

The Topeka, Kansas-based company says that CEO Paul Jones retired this week and that its board of directors will select a new leader. In the interim, Payless will be led by an executive committee.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?