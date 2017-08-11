501.5
Publisher of Alaska’s largest newspaper sued for unpaid rent

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 5:54 pm 08/11/2017 05:54pm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The publisher of Alaska’s largest newspaper is being sued over nearly $1.4 million in unpaid rent and other fees on the paper’s former headquarters, which still houses the printing press.

The civil suit filed Friday in Anchorage by Alaska cable company GCI is the latest legal battle for Alaska Dispatch News publisher Alice Rogoff, wife of billionaire financier David Rubenstein. Rogoff backed a news website to compete with the Anchorage Daily News before buying the newspaper for $34 million in May 2014. She renamed the print publication the Alaska Dispatch News.

GCI purchased the newspaper’s former building around the same time and the newspaper moved to another Anchorage location.

Rogoff didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

GCI seeks more than $1 million in damages and eviction of the printing equipment.

