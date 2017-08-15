501.5
Organizer may cancel Google rallies due to fears of violence

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 5:52 pm 08/15/2017 05:52pm
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The organizer of protests planned at Google offices around the country says he’s trying to decide whether to cancel the rallies due to concerns over possible violence.

Organizer Jack Posobiec tells the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Tuesday that he’s very concerned about threats of violence at the scheduled events Saturday in Pittsburgh and eight other locations where Google has offices.

They are in reaction to Google’s firing of a software engineer who questioned company diversity efforts and argued that biological gender differences helped explain why women are underrepresented at the company.

Mayor Bill Peduto says city leaders probably would have to approve such a protest in Pittsburgh but hope to relocate it to “an area where it can be isolated.”

Trump late Monday retweeted one of Posobiec’s comments on Chicago violence.

