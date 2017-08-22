501.5
Officials: 2 trains involved in accident; injuries reported

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 1:36 am 08/22/2017 01:36am
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Officials say injuries are being reported after an accident involving two trains in suburban Philadelphia.

A spokesman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says it happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

SEPTA says two Norristown High Speed Line trains were involved in the accident at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.

Details surrounding the accident and the exact number of people who were injured were not immediately known.

Upper Darby police have not released any information.

