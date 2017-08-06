NYC’s long war on storefront porn reaches new tipping point

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s two-decade legal war on storefront pornography has reached a new tipping point.

Most of the provocative attractions were swept out years ago from Times Square. But the state’s highest Court of Appeals recently issued a decision upholding zoning rules first put in place under former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

They could force out many surviving X-rated stores. Several dozen are still counting on freedom-of-speech challenges to stay in business.

Attorney Erica Dubno represents some of the porn shops and says New York “has the tradition of being the freest and most tolerant city in the country.” She says the legal restrictions put both the small businesses and freedom of expression in jeopardy.

Dubno is asking the state Court of Appeals to reconsider.

