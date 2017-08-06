501.5
NYC’s long war on storefront porn reaches new tipping point

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 1:09 pm 08/06/2017 01:09pm
FILE - In this March 6, 1998, file photo a pedestrian walks past Peepland on Broadway in New York's Times Square, after a judge concluded the city had the legal right to force most of the city's X-rated shops to relocate. New York City's two-decade legal war on storefront pornography businesses has reached a new tipping point. While many of the provocative attractions were swept out years ago - especially ones in the now neon-lit, retail-filled Times Square – the state's highest court recently issued a ruling that would force the surviving ones to clear out. (AP Photo/Michael Schmelling, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s two-decade legal war on storefront pornography has reached a new tipping point.

Most of the provocative attractions were swept out years ago from Times Square. But the state’s highest Court of Appeals recently issued a decision upholding zoning rules first put in place under former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

They could force out many surviving X-rated stores. Several dozen are still counting on freedom-of-speech challenges to stay in business.

Attorney Erica Dubno represents some of the porn shops and says New York “has the tradition of being the freest and most tolerant city in the country.” She says the legal restrictions put both the small businesses and freedom of expression in jeopardy.

Dubno is asking the state Court of Appeals to reconsider.

