NYC calorie rule scrutinized in courts of law, and science

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 9:01 am 08/26/2017 09:01am
In this Aug. 24, 2017 photo, a KFC menu displays meal selections with calorie counts, in New York. As New York City battles in court over its pioneering rules requiring some restaurants, grocery stores and other eateries to post calorie counts, scientists are trying to judge whether the city's system has achieved a goal of getting people to change bad eating habits. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has had to go to court to defend its pioneering requirement for calorie counts on chain restaurant menus.

Scientists say the jury’s also still out on whether giving people calorie counts spurs them to eat healthier.

The city’s first-in-the-nation policy took full effect in 2008 and inspired a similar federal rule, set to take effect next year.

But opponents of the idea remain, including some who question its effectiveness.

Studies haven’t conclusively shown that restaurant-goers, on the whole, order lighter foods when the calorie tally is there.

The National Association of Convenience Stores cited that research when it sued to stop the city from enforcing its version of the rule ahead of the federal regulation. The city agreed to do so until at least next May.

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

