Nats Park hosts huge military, veteran hiring event Sept. 7

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh August 25, 2017 12:19 pm 08/25/2017 12:19pm
FILE - In this April 6, 2015, file photo, a large American flag is unfurled on the field before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets on opening day at at Nationals Park, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Hiring Our Heroes are hosting a major service member and military veteran hiring event at Nationals Park on Sept. 7.

More than 75 employers will be recruiting for service members, veterans and military spouses from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The companies run the gamut, from banks, accounting firms and defense contractors, to government agencies, local governments and private employers, including Nestle, Tesla and Starbucks.

You can see a list of potential employers here.

Nestle, which is planning to move its U.S. headquarters to Rosslyn, Virginia, is among the sponsors of the hiring event and says it alone has 40 jobs it is actively recruiting for, from sales and marketing, to technical and administrative jobs.

The Hiring Our Heroes event will also include an evening networking reception at Capital One Financial’s McLean headquarters Sept. 6, and a morning workshop at Nats Park Sept. 7 with HR and workforce professionals covering topics such as resumes, interviewing tips and how to promote military service to potential employers.

All registered job seekers are also eligible to get tickets to the Sept. 7 game between the Nationals and the Phillies at Nats Park.

You can find out more information about the event and register on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce website.

Topics:
Business & Finance jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News nationals park u.s. chamber of commerce veteran hiring Washington, DC News
