501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Mortgage lender PHH agrees…

Mortgage lender PHH agrees to pay $74 million settlement

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 12:13 pm 08/08/2017 12:13pm
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Minnesota say PHH Corp. and two subsidiaries have agreed to pay over $74 million to settle allegations they violated standards for underwriting government-backed mortgages.

Acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Gregory Brooker said in a statement Tuesday that Mount Laurel, New Jersey-based PHH submitted defective loans for government insurance, and that homeowners and taxpayers paid the price.

The settlement includes $65 million for alleged violations involving loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and nearly $9.5 million for loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The government says it incurred “substantial losses” in paying insurance claims on the FHA loans. About $9 million will go to a whistleblower who formerly worked for PHH.

PHH says it settled without admitting liability to avoid the distraction and expense of litigation.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?