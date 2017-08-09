501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Morris Communications selling newspapers…

Morris Communications selling newspapers to GateHouse Media

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 11:30 am 08/09/2017 11:30am
Share

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Morris Communications is selling its 11 daily newspapers and other publications in those markets to New Media Investment Group, the parent company of GateHouse Media Inc.

New Media said Wednesday it purchased Morris Publishing Group, the newspaper division of Georgia-based Morris Communications, for $120 million.

The sale includes The Augusta Chronicle, The Savannah Morning News and The Athens Banner-Herald in Georgia and daily newspapers in Florida, Texas, Kansas and Alaska. A news release said it should be finalized in October.

GateHouse Media owns more than 130 daily newspapers and other publications in 36 U.S. states.

William S. Morris III, chairman of Morris Communications, will remain publisher of The Augusta Chronicle. Morris Communications, a family-owned media company, will still publish magazines, sell broadband services and operate other business ventures.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?