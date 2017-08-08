501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Massive steam generator goes…

Massive steam generator goes down Hudson River to New Jersey

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 12:12 pm 08/08/2017 12:12pm
Share
A large generator passes under the George Washington Bridge as seen from Fort Lee, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. The 130-foot-(40-meter)-tall steam generator built along the Hudson River outside Albany is on a barge heading south for a New Jersey power plant. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — A huge steam generator is making its way down the Hudson River toward its home at a New Jersey power plant.

The $195 million heat-recovery steam generator left the Port of Coeymans (KWEE’-mihnz) near Albany on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, the structure passed beneath the George Washington Bridge on a barge.

The destination of its 170-mile (273-kilometer) voyage was Seawaren, on the Arthur Kill separating New Jersey and Staten Island.

The generator is a component of a $600 million power plant being built by PSEG.

It is 130 feet (40 meters) tall and weighs 8 million pounds (3.6 million kilograms). The equipment is the latest large structure built at the privately owned port, which is marking its 10th anniversary this month.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?