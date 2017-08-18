Markets Right Now: US stock indexes erase early losses

501.5
By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 12:03 pm 08/18/2017 12:03pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks erased early losses and are mostly higher in midday trading.

Technology companies and banks are rising more than the rest of the market Friday.

Foot Locker plunged 26 percent after reporting a weak quarter.

Deere fell 6 percent after its third-quarter sales came up short of Wall Street estimates.

Stocks are coming off their biggest one-day loss in three months.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,433.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,735. The Nasdaq composite rose 20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,241.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening with small losses as a steep slump for farm equipment maker Deere hurts industrial companies.

Deere fell 7.2 percent Friday after its third-quarter sales came up short of Wall Street estimates.

Banks also fell as bond yields continued to decline. Lincoln National lost 1 percent.

Athletic gear retailer Foot Locker plunged 25 percent after a weak quarter. It said it plans to close more stores.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,425.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 24 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,726. The Nasdaq composite was unchanged at 6,222.

